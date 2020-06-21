Reports: Clippers to sign Noah for rest of season; NBA Draft on Oct. 16

LOS ANGELES Clippers will sign center Joakim Noah for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday.

The 35-year-old veteran signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers two days before the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to shut down on March 11. That deal was due to expire this week, per the report.

Noah hasn’t played in the National Basketball Association this season. He played in 42 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season and averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The 6-foot-11, Noah spent his first nine seasons (2007–16) with the Chicago Bulls. He was a two-time All-Star as well as the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2013–14 season.

Noah also spent part of two seasons with the New York Knicks during his 12 NBA seasons. He has averages of 8.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocked shots in 667 career games (512 starts) since being selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

The Clippers were 44-20 and in second place in the Western Conference at the time of the hiatus. They are part of the NBA’s planned 22-team restart in Orlando, Florida, scheduled for late July, with training camps set to open on June 30.

Meanwhile, the 2020 NBA Draft will take place on Oct. 16, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday.

The draft’s early entry deadline will be Aug. 17 and the early withdrawal deadline will be Oct. 6, per the report.

Citing sources, Wojnarowski also reported that free agency will open at 6 p.m. ET on Oct. 18. A moratorium period, when free-agent deals can be reached but not officially completed, will run from Oct. 19–23.

As previously announced, the NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Aug. 25. — Reuters









