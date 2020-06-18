Registration for World Vision’s virtual run for children extended

THOSE who want to take part in the first-ever World Vision Virtual Run for Children still have time to sign up as registration for it has been extended till the end of June.

The initiative is aimed at promoting fitness and health while the country is still under community quarantine because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic while at the same time raising funds for the benefit of the organization’s most vulnerable children and communities.

As the entire country deals with COVID-19, World Vision recognizes that children are among those impacted greatly by the pandemic, with their access to basic needs like food, education and hygiene compromised.

Those interested to participate in the virtual run just have to sign up by selecting the advocacy they wish to support, whether Education or Health & Nutrition, and their preferred mileage, either 21K, 50K, 100K, or 200K.

Then they run anytime and anywhere between June 15 and July 31.

Once they have reached the goal, they can get a limited-edition World Vision Virtual Run for Children Finisher Shirt and a Finisher Medal.

The participants can walk or run whether indoors or outdoors and use a running or steps app to monitor the distance while making sure that they follow the community quarantine regulations in their area.

The fees range from P1,050 to P1,650 and it is inclusive of a shirt, medal, and an e-certificate. A portion of the proceeds will contribute to World Vision’s projects for Education and Health & Nutrition.

While the virtual run already started on June 15, organizers are still encouraging people to sign up for the run for a cause till June 30, highlighting that with more participants more people can benefit.

“Through God’s grace, we stay committed to serving the most vulnerable children. We pray that the World Vision virtual run will inspire many people to take an active role in helping others even in these complex times. Thanks to our ambassadors, and may all of us have a wonderful time running for children,” said Rommel Fuerte, World Vision National Director.

World Vision’s 1st Virtual Run for Children is done in cooperation with Takbo.ph.

To register for the World Vision Virtual Run for Children, visit www.takbo.ph/vr/worldvisionrun2020. For more updates on the event, like and follow World Vision Run on Facebook, www.facebook.com/worldvisionrun. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









