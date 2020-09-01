Regional Updates (09/01/20)

Bacolod revives quarantine pass, border checkpoints

THE BACOLOD City government is reviving the quarantine pass requirement from September 3 to 15 to restrict the movement of people as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases surge. Bacolod is one of the five areas in the country, including Metro Manila, that have been placed under a stricter lockdown category compared with the rest of the country until the end of the month. In an executive order issued Tuesday, Mayor Evelio R. Leonardia said the reimposition of quarantine passes is among the recommendations pushed by various sectors. “Those from the medical sector were most vocal and persistent in recommending the more stringent rules… in order to arrest, contain, and mitigate, if not eliminate the continuing spike in COVID-19 infections,” the mayor said in his order. Apart from the quarantine pass required to purchase essential items, stricter border checkpoints will also be set up as Bacolod serves as the provincial center of Negros Occidental. As of August 31, Bacolod recorded 1,285 confirmed cases, with 794 active.

National COVID-19 task force orders strict localized lockdowns

THE NATIONAL task force on the coronavirus response has ordered local governments to strictly implement pocket lockdowns as a strategy for containing community transmissions. In a resolution issued Sept. 1, with most parts of the country already under eased quarantine rules, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases listed specific provinces and cities that should “ensure localized actions are implemented.” Many local governments are already implementing this scheme, with temporary closures being imposed on a barangay, street, or other clusters that record confirmed coronavirus cases. — Gillian M. Cortez









