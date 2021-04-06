Regional Updates (04/06/21)

Regulator imposes PUV ban

THE LAND Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Tuesday barred public utility vehicles (PUV) from Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Cebu City and Davao City from entering the Western Visayas region.

In a statement, the regulator said an inter-agency task force had approved the recommendation to suspend trips to the region, which includes Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo and Negros Occidental.

The ban is in line with the enforcement of an enhanced community quarantine in the capital region and nearby provinces until April 11, while the cities of Davao and Cebu are under a general lockdown and modified general lockdown, respectively.

Local air travel from these areas to Western Visayas was also prohibited.

Drivers and laborers who transport essential goods such as food and medical supplies won’t be covered by the ban, it said. — Arjay L. Balinbin

NEA takes over utility

THE NATIONAL Electrification Administration (NEA) on Tuesday said it had created a task force that will seek to improve the operations of a Misamis Oriental-based electric cooperative.

In a statement, the agency said its administrators had deactivated the board of directors of Misamis Oriental II Rural Service Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Moresco II).

The utility’s operational performance had regressed from an AAA to B rating, the NEA said, citing noncompliance with power accounts, collection efficiency and system loss.

The task force will coordinate with management to solve issues related to the power firm’s financial distress; institute measures geared towards NEA standards; and review the EC’s policies and practices, among others, the agency said. — Angelica Y. Yang