Realme targeting to be a major smartphone player in the PHL

REALME Philippines is gearing up to be a major smartphone player in 2019 by widening its reach to meet strong demand for its products in the Philippines.

In a statement, the Shenzhen-based Chinese smartphone manufacturer said in just two months in the Philippines, it was able to attract a big number of buyers and was able to sell out its launching product, Realme C1.

This has pushed the company to widen its reach by expanding its distribution network to 1,000 stores and 23 service centers nationwide starting this month. Realme is currently present in cities like Baguio, Cebu, Pampanga, Iloilo, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and General Santos.

Some of the Realme C1’s features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, 2 gigabyte (GB) random accessory memory (RAM), 16 GB read-only memory (ROM), 14 mm process, and basic frequency of up to 1.8 gigahertz (GHz). These reduce power consumption and controls heat.

It also has a 4230mAh battery, a 6.2-inch screen, and has a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8% and a 19:9 screen display. The phone likewise features a five-megapixel front camera and rear camera with 13MP + 2MP dual cameras with software algorithm that makes taking pictures clearer and the background blur more natural.

The Realme C1 retails for P5,990.

The smartphone manufacturing company launched its first product in the Philippines late last year and with its successful launch, the company is also looking at rolling out sale events, online promos, and system updates for its users like its latest update which is ColorOS 5.2.

In addition to this, its online presence has attracted 4,000 members in its Facebook community. Through this, the company is able to share the latest news about Realme products and offer exclusive activities to its market.

Realme was established in early 2018 by its founder Sky Li together with other young people who have the knowledge and experience in the industry in different countries. Its launching product was first offered in Lazada’s flash sales in December 2018. — VMPG