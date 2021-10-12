LAMAR Jackson tossed a five-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on the first possession of overtime (OT) as the Baltimore Ravens recovered from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to record a 31-25 victory over the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Jackson completed 37 of 43 passes for a career-high 442 yards and tossed four touchdown passes, including the winner to Brown with 5:24 left in the extra session.

Mark Andrews caught 11 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns while Brown had nine receptions for 125 yards and two scores for Baltimore (4-1).

Rodrigo Blankenship was wide left on a 47-yard field-goal attempt as time expired in regulation for Indianapolis (1-4).

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz completed 25 of 35 passes for a career-high 402 yards and two touchdowns.

Jonathan Taylor scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) and accounted for 169 yards (career-best 116 receiving, 53 rushing). Michael Pittman, Jr. had six receptions for 89 yards and one score for Indianapolis.

The Ravens rushed for 86 yards, ending their NFL-record-tying, 43-game streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games. The Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-77) also share the mark.

The teams combined for 1,036 yards — 523 for Baltimore and 513 for the Colts.

The Ravens began their climb from a 22-3 hole when Jackson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Brown with 56 seconds left in the third quarter. Jackson’s two-point conversion run was short.

Blankenship kicked a 43-yard field goal to give the Colts a 25-9 lead with 12 minutes remaining. Jackson subsequently tossed a five-yard scoring pass to Andrews, and the two also combined for a two-point conversion as the Ravens moved within eight with 9:38 left.

Blankenship’s 37-yard field-goal try was blocked by Calais Campbell with 4:29 left, and the Ravens capitalized. Jackson and Andrews teamed up on a four-yard touchdown and the ensuing two-point conversion to knot the score at 25 with 39 seconds left.

The Colts led 10-3 at half time and increased the margin to 13 on Wentz’s 42-yard scoring pass to Pittman just 61 seconds into the third quarter. Blankenship’s extra-point attempt was wide to the left.

Taylor scored on a 4-yard run to make it 22-3 with 3:06 left in the third. A two-point conversion attempt failed.

Earlier, the Colts got on the board just 2:01 into the contest as Taylor caught a pass from Wentz in the left flat and exploded down the field for the career-best, 76-yard score.

After the teams traded field goals — Justin Tucker’s 23-yarder with 1:36 left in the second quarter and Blankenship’s 37-yard field goal as time expired — Indianapolis held a seven-point half time lead. — Reuters