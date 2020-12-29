QC extends relief for real property, business taxpayers

THE local government of Quezon City is giving an amnesty to delinquent property owners until end-March 2021.

The Quezon City Council on Nov. 26 approved Ordinance No. SP-2979, known as the Real Property Tax Amnesty Ordinance of 2020, which allows a one-time settlement of delinquent real property taxes with waiver of accumulated interests until March 31, 2021.

“The prevailing situation has brought about a long term enduring effect on the financing standing of the real property taxpayers which made it burdensome for them to pay the taxes due on their real property and any arrearages already incurred, thereby creating a valid and justifiable reason for the grant of real property tax amnesty,” the QC Council said in the ordinance.

The tax amnesty will be applicable to outstanding real property tax liabilities or delinquencies on land, buildings/improvements, and machineries as assessed by the Quezon City Assessor’s Office.

However, it will not cover real properties that are already auctioned off, are subject to an on-going settlement, or a pending legal dispute under a judicial, quasi-judicial or administrative agency.

Taxpayers who are interested to avail of the amnesty scheme are required to submit an application form to the local government.

“Delinquent real property taxes must be paid in full or by installment basis. The interest due thereon shall be condoned only up to the time set in this ordinance,” it said.

EXTENSION OF BUSINESS TAX PAYMENT DEADLINE

Meanwhile, QC Council also extended the deadline of payment of business taxes to “ease the financial burden” of business owners amid the pandemic.

Under Ordinance No. SP 2981 approved on Dec. 1, the deadline for the payment of business taxes, fees and charges was extended from Jan. 20, 2021 to April 20, 2021 to coincide with the second quarter business tax deadline.

The payment of business taxes from the preceding year should be settled within the first 20 days of January or of each subsequent quarter, as prescribed by the Local Government Code of 1991 and the Quezon City Revenue Code.

The deadline for the third and fourth quarter business tax payments for 2020 is on July 20 and Oct. 20, respectively.

“In recognition of the business owners’ financial difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city government’s desire to ease their financial burden, it needs to grant to business owners a longer period within which to pay their business taxes,” the ordinance said.

Those who will avail of the payment moratorium need to submit their audited financial statement, in addition to their sworn statement of gross receipts or sales as mandated by the Quezon City Revenue Code.

Meanwhile, small businesses that own an office, plant, and equipment with value of not more than P3 million will be required to submit their sworn statement of gross sales/receipts, monthly value-added tax returns, and/or percentage tax receipts, instead of their audited financial statements. — Luz Wendy T. Noble