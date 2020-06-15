PSE: Investment scheme misrepresents bourse

THE Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) is warning the public against a fraudulent investment scheme run by an individual pretending to represent the bourse operator.

In an advisory over the weekend, the PSE said it received reports that someone is soliciting investments from the public through an e-mail address bearing its name: philippinesstockexchange@gmail.com.

“For the information of the public, no such investment solicitation was issued by the PSE nor does it solicit investments from individuals,” the PSE said in the memo.

The e-mail address supposedly solicits an initial investment of P24,900 up to P135,500 from the public, with a guaranteed return of 45-62%. Payments were offered to be done online or in any office of the PSE, citing its offices in Taguig City and Cebu City.

“The PSE would like to remind the public that all stock market transactions should only be coursed through PSE-accredited trading participants or stock brokerage firms,” the bourse operator said.

It also noted all communication from the PSE are coursed through its official website, e-mail address and social media accounts.

“We encourage the public to inform the PSE if they have been sent these investment solicitations via e-mail or any other unauthorized investment solicitation purportedly from PSE,” it said.

The PSE may be contacted by calling its hotline (+632) 8876-4888 or sending an e-mail to investing@pse.com.ph. — Denise A. Valdez










