Greenfield Development Corp. (GDC) said it will continue developing its townships and future projects, including wellness-focused initiatives, despite a “cautious” outlook for the country’s real estate sector.

Mark Dantes, vice president–strategic landbanking division head at GDC, told BusinessWorld that although the sector has been challenging for the past few years, the company has done very well in landbanking for future developments.

“So now that we’re in that stage where we want to activate all these different properties,” Mr. Dantes said during the sidelines of Fit Crawl 2026 on Wednesday.

“In terms of outlook, of course, there’s still a bit of, you know, you don’t want to go too all out,” he added.

Mr. Dantes said the real estate sector is still expected to post growth this year, despite weaker economic performance in 2025. Analysts said the slowdown was partly due to plunged infrastructure spending following issues with flood control projects.

One of GDC’s upcoming projects is Greenfield City Biñan, a 110-hectare development near the Greenfield City–Unilab Interchange in Laguna.

GDC said the development will be designed with plenty of open spaces and greenery, with a strong focus on education.

“It will get started soon and it’s definitely in the timeline,” Mr. Dantes said.

Meanwhile, phase one of Greenfield Hillsborough, a 20-hectare neighborhood a few meters from Alabang, is ongoing, he noted.

GDC is also rolling out projects that promote overall wellness, including Diagonal Park, a mixed-use public space soon to rise in its Greenfield District township in Mandaluyong City.

In its 400-hectare township in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, Mr. Dantes said GDC is about to announce a park-inspired project modeled after Boston’s Emerald Necklace, set to launch in the second quarter of this year.

GDC has a total of two main townships, he said.

Mr. Dantes also said that wellness-focused projects such as parks and open spaces are a deliberate pursuit and part of GDC’s guiding philosophy, “Wellness Begins Here,” which places people’s well-being and community connection at the core of their masterplan.

“So most developers turn parks into parking lots, right? So we’re actually a developer that turns parking lots into parks,” he said.

In the coming years, GDC will continue to integrate this philosophy into its future developments, creating parks and open spaces that foster community interaction and designing walkable townships that encourage residents to move around on foot, Mr. Dantes said. — Edg Adrian A. Eva