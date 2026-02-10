ALVEO LAND CORP., the upscale residential arm of Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), is expanding its presence in the Visayas with its first residential village in Negros Occidental.

The development will be located within Northpoint, ALI’s 215-hectare mixed-use estate in Talisay City, the property developer said in a statement on Monday.

“This milestone signals Alveo’s confidence in the province’s long-term potential and its commitment to delivering communities that endure,” it said.

The property will be designed with a mix of lifestyle-led amenities while balancing residents’ privacy. Alveo Land has yet to provide further details on its upcoming Northpoint village project.

The upcoming village will “reflect Alveo’s hallmark principles of sustainability, design excellence, and community-centric living — carefully attuned to the natural landscape, pace and character of Negros,” it added.

The estate is also home to The Enclaves at Northpoint, a 33-hectare development by ALI’s flagship luxury brand, Ayala Land Premier (ALP).

The company’s expansion in Northpoint aligns with its push to support the province’s economic growth and enhance everyday living, ALI said.

“This deep familiarity with the province’s character and potential has laid a strong foundation for thoughtfully planned communities that are both sustainable and responsive to local context,” the company added.

The Negros Island Region posted 5.9% gross domestic product growth in 2024, with Negros Occidental’s economy expanding by 5.1%.

Alveo Land’s portfolio includes 70 residential and mixed-use communities across 13 locations. Its properties include high-rise condominiums, residential lots, and township developments in Nuvali, Laguna; Quezon City; Bonifacio Global City; Makati City; and Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

ALI’s premium residential segment, which includes Alveo and ALP, recorded a 5% increase in its nine-month revenues in 2025 to P36.7 billion, according to the company’s latest quarterly report.

At the local bourse on Monday, ALI shares declined by 0.23% or five centavos to close at P21.25 each. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz