REAL ESTATE developer Pueblo De Oro Development Corp. (PDO) said it has invested P13.5 billion in mixed-use and residential developments in Cagayan de Oro, targeting the higher-end market segment.

In an e-mail to BusinessWorld, PDO President and Chief Operating Officer Prim B. Nolido said the company has 10 active projects this year, covering residential communities and mixed-use townships nationwide.

“PDO is expanding further into vertical developments and integrated mixed-use townships, anchored on its “Gold Standards” — green living, strategic location, award-winning design, reputable development, and value for money,” he said.

In Cagayan de Oro, PDO’s projects include Southridge Residences, a lots-only subdivision with a planned five-year development timeline. It is located within a 31-hectare mixed-use development envisioned to include office, retail, and leisure spaces.

The company’s investment in the city also covers Masterson Mile North, a five-tower residential project with a projected completion period of up to 12 years.

The development, also in Cagayan de Oro City, will offer 946 residential units ranging from 32 square meters (sq.m.) to 177 sq.m. It was designed by Gensler and Associates, a US-based architectural firm.

Nationwide, PDO said it has 10 active and upcoming projects, with a focus on regional growth areas such as Batangas, Pampanga, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro.

“Investments worth P18 billion will support master-planned townships; horizontal and vertical residential developments; commercial zones; and its sustainability and ESG (environmental, social, and governance)-driven infrastructure,” Mr. Nolido said.

In Batangas, PDO’s residential developments include the 10-hectare Courtyards Lipa and the 12.7-hectare Westwoods Heights.

Also in its pipeline are PDO Luxescapes Ibaan, a 77-hectare mixed-use township with residential and commercial components, and PDO Townscapes – The Enclave, which forms part of a 295-hectare township in Malvar, Batangas.

The company also has residential and retail projects in Cebu — PDO Townhomes Carcar, PDO Storeys Lapu-Lapu, and PDO Townsquare Cebu — and in Pampanga, including LAF Unihomes (Greige Series).

PDO is the property development arm of Investment & Capital Corp. of the Philippines, a diversified group with interests in investment banking, venture capital, and real estate. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz