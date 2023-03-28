THE HOUSE agriculture panel on Thursday lifted contempt orders against company officials of Super Five Cold Storage after they expressed “willingness to cooperate” in the ongoing investigation on the alleged manipulation of onion prices.

“The committee on agriculture and food, having received required documents and assured willingness to cooperate in the succeeding hearings, unanimously acted on the lifting of Contempt order of Mr. Michael King Ang and Mr. George Ong,” Quezon Rep. Wilfrido Mark. M. Enverga, who chairs the panel, said in a statement.

The officials were cited in contempt last week for allegedly lying to the committee over their onion trading activities.

Quezon Rep. David C. Suarez said, “Congresswoman Stella (Quimbo) asked ‘Are you involved in trading?’ and they said categorically no. And when the name of a company was mentioned, which was involved in trading, they admitted that they’re part of that company. They’re lying to the committee.”

Congressmen also questioned why the company gave limited data and information deemed inconsistent with the data submitted by other cold storage facilities.

The panel previously lifted contempt orders against three officials of Nueva Ecija-based Argo International Forwarders, Inc. after they provided requested documents and noted their willingness to cooperate in the investigation.

Super Five is based in Malabon City. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz