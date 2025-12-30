By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

RENTAL YIELDS in Metro Manila’s residential market are expected to remain flattish next year amid weak investor demand and lingering condominium oversupply, property consultants said.

“Yields will likely remain flat for the year 2026, with core central business districts (CBDs) recovering faster,” Roy Amado L. Golez, Jr., director for research, consultancy, and valuation at Leechiu Property Consultants (LPC), told BusinessWorld in an e-mail.

“Rents in Bonifacio Global City and Taguig have already exceeded pre-pandemic numbers, while other locations remain at a significant discount. This situation will persist until supply is taken up,” he said.

Joey Roi H. Bondoc, director and head of research at Colliers Philippines, said rental yields will likely stay flattish next year as residential demand is driven mainly by end-users rather than investors.

“I think one reason why the ready-for-occupancy promos, for example, of certain developers are working is because the demand is actually end-user driven,” he said in a phone interview.

In Metro Manila, residential rental yields averaged 4.1% in the primary market, or properties sold by developers to end-users, LPC said in its fourth-quarter property market report.

Meanwhile, secondary market yields — which cover pre-owned units offered for sale or for rent by their owners — averaged 4.8%, based on LPC data.

“Secondary market units will continue to generate higher yields versus primary market units, since buyers will be acquiring units from sellers who bought these units at much lower prices,” Mr. Golez said.

Mr. Bondoc added that Metro Manila’s primary residential market continues to face an oversupply of 30,400 unsold units, equivalent to about eight years’ worth of inventory.

Most of the region’s condominium inventory falls under the affordable to lower middle-income segment, with units typically priced between P2.5 million and P6.99 million, Colliers data showed.

“Current prices of condominiums are on the high side, and with challenging rents, this results in lackluster yields. To boost rental yields, prices should remain flat — since we don’t really see widespread price cuts — to allow the market to catch up,” Mr. Golez said.

Joe Curran, chief executive officer at Savills Philippines, expects rental yields in the region to be “broadly stable to slightly firmer” next year, at around 4% to 6%.

He said lower interest rates, return-to-office mandates, and the long-term stay of expatriates and students could help lift rental demand in Metro Manila’s residential market.

To improve rental yields, developers should adopt a more disciplined launch pipeline for condominium projects, Mr. Curran said.

He also cited the need for stronger marketing and proactive maintenance to make unsold condominium units more attractive for leasing.

“While Metro Manila stock continues to grow, supply that remains aligned with genuine end-user and rental demand should support stronger pricing power over the medium term,” Mr. Curran said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

For 2026, Colliers projects residential vacancy to ease to 26% from 26.5% as of end-2025, as developers slow the launch of residential projects in Metro Manila.