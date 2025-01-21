AYALA Land, Inc. (ALI) is closing portions of its Vermosa estate in Cavite every weekend beginning Jan. 18 to promote car-free and pedestrian-friendly activities.

The “Open Streets” program will close sections of Vermosa Boulevard, Champions Loop, and Olympic Drive every weekend until Feb. 23 to give way for physical activities such as cycling, running, and community assemblies.

“This initiative embodies Vermosa estate and Ayala Land’s commitment to promoting an active lifestyle and strengthening community bonds,” May P. Rodriguez, vice-president and senior project development head of ALI’s Estates Group, said in a statement.

The initiative was inspired by “Car-Free” Sundays on Ayala Avenue, launched by Ayala Land and Make It Makati in 2023.

The program not only encourages physical activity but also allows families to enjoy quality time and neighbors to connect with each other, Ms. Rodriguez added.

It will also feature various community-building activities, such as roller skating, painting, pocket fitness classes, group classes, and food and retail booths.

These will be held around the estate’s nature-inspired spaces, including the Vermosa Greenway and landscape parks.

“Vermosa Open Streets is more than just a weekend activity; it’s a testament to Ayala Land’s vision of creating communities that are forward-thinking, sustainable, and environmentally conscious,” said Christine C. Roa, corporate and estates marketing and communications group head at Ayala Land.

The initiative is expected to attract visitors from nearby towns, ALI said.

Key facilities such as Cavite Red Cross, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, and the Imus Government Center are also located within the estate.

Vermosa boasts proximity to major roadways and establishments such as Ayala Malls Vermosa and the De La Salle Santiago Zobel Vermosa Campus. The property covers the cities of Imus and Dasmariñas in Cavite. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz