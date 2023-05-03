A SENATOR has called on the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to investigate the delayed distribution of national identification cards (national IDs) and identify which agencies are accountable for the setback.

“We are concerned about the delay in the issuance of these cards. It is crucial that the government takes immediate steps to resolve the issue and ensure that all citizens have access to their national ID,” Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Martin “Koko” D. Pimentel III said in Senate Resolution No. 585.

“Given the unreasonably prolonged delivery, questionable usefulness, and substandard quality of the national IDs, there is already cause to believe that there is malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance on the part of the leadership in the PSA (Philippines Statistics Authority), the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas), and other relevant agencies in fulfilling its mandate under Republic Act (RA) No. 11055,” he added.

Republic Act No. 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act passed in 2018 provides for a single digital ID system for all citizens to ease transactions, access to social services, and boost financial inclusion.

Aside from slow distribution, the lawmaker noted reported complaints on inaccurate personal information and blurry images printed on the national IDs.

There has also been a lack of plastic ID cards available for distribution.

A 2021 report by the Commission on Audit (CoA) indicates that the central bank and its contractor delivered 27.36 million or 76% of the 36 million annual requirement of non-personalized cards, with a shortage of 8.64 million.

BSP delivered 8.76 million or 17.53% of the 50 million required personalized IDs for 2020 to 2021.

Following the government’s inability to provide plastic IDs, the PSA last year issued temporary national IDs printed on paper.

Mr. Pimentel called on the government to “take swift action to address the issue and provide a clear timeline for when Filipinos can receive their national IDs.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz