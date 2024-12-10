PROPERTY developer Arthaland Corp. projects that its Una Apartments, a mid-market residential development in Biñan, Laguna, will have a gross development value of P15 billion, according to a company official.

The five-tower project is located inside the 8.1-hectare Sevina Park in Biñan.

“The estimated GDV (gross development value) is P3 billion per tower,” Christopher G. Narciso, executive vice-president and business operations group head at Arthaland, said in a Viber message.

Tower 1, with all 396 units sold, is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026.

“Right now, we’re looking at completing the sell-out of the second tower, and launching the third tower by next year,” Mr. Narciso told a media briefing on Nov. 18.

Earlier this month, Arthaland broke ground for Tower 2, which will have 19 floors and around 400 units. It is expected for turnover by 2027. More than 60% of its units have already been sold.

A studio unit at Una measures 28 square meters (sq.m.), a one-bedroom unit-prime is 34 sq.m., and a one-bedroom unit-deluxe measures 42 sq.m. Each unit has a floor-to-ceiling height of 2.6 meters and its own balcony.

A commercial area will be built within the townhouse complex, according to Arthaland Senior Vice-President and Chief Sustainability Officer Oliver L. Chan.

“We plan to have our own commercial area for the basic necessities and the immediate needs of the residents. So, we’re starting to do that already, we’re planning for it and it should be up soon,” he told the briefing. He added that the company will also establish point-to-point transfer shuttles using electric vehicles to transport residents.

The complex also has a rainwater collection system to save water for irrigation, he noted.

Sevina Park is accessible via the Cavite-Laguna Expressway and is near key areas like the De La Salle University-Laguna Campus, hospitals, and other industrial estates.

On Nov. 14, Arthaland said it had raised P2.5 billion to fund the first two Una towers.

The project challenges the perception that sustainability is a luxury, said Arthaland Vice-Chairman and President Jaime C. González.

“At Arthaland, we are dedicated to creating a sustainable culture in how people live, how communities are built, and how we as property developers pursue our business,” he said in a video message. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz