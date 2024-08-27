THE JAPAN International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has partnered with Japanese manufacturing company FujiClean Co Ltd. to improve wastewater treatment in Baguio City.

“It is crucial for the local government to seek alternative solutions to increase wastewater treatment coverage and alleviate further water pollution in the city,” JICA said in a statement.

“The updated general effluent standards for selected parameters set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) necessitated a cooperation with entities with proven expertise in this field.”

Baguio City’s Sewerage Treatment Plant, which was funded by Japanese aid in the 1980s, currently covers just 10% of the city’s population. The plant has also incurred infrastructural challenges due to typography issues, it said.

“Our joint collaboration will lead to a further sustainable and clean environment, livable standards, tourism development, economic boost, job opportunities, and so on,” JICA Philippines Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema said in a statement.

To help meet the city’s wastewater requirements, FujiClean’s decentralized wastewater treatment system will be integrated with Baguio City’s current centralized sewerage network. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz