THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said it has seized P61.16 billion worth of smuggled goods as of the end of August.

“Our border enforcement actions have (resulted in the apprehension of over) P61 billion worth of smuggled goods,” Leon P. Mogao, Jr. who heads the BoC’s Intelligence Division, told reporters on the sidelines of a forum on Wednesday.

The BoC recorded a total of 1,231 seizure operations in the eight-month period, Mr. Mogao said.

The top confiscated goods include counterfeit goods, cigarettes/tobacco/e-cigarettes/vape products, vehicles and accessories, and illegal drugs.

In its mid-year report, the BoC said it seized over P29.74 billion worth of counterfeit goods in the first half.

It also condemned 83 containers of seized and forfeited goods in the first half, it added.

During the six-month period, the bureau also confiscated P2.28 billion worth of illegal drugs from 80 seizure operations.

The most confiscated drugs were shabu or methamphetamine (P1.24 billion), marijuana (P934 million), and ecstasy (P92 million).

Under its Fuel Marking Program, the BoC marked P9.89 billion liters of fuel as of the end of June, generating around P121.72 billion in duties and taxes.

Agencies use a chemical marker in petroleum products to indicate whether these shipment are tax compliant.

In the first half, Customs filed 24 smuggling cases against 94 individuals. It also revoked the accreditation of 17 importers and customs brokers during the period.

The bureau shifted to a 24-hour operating schedule beginning June 13.

“These measures have not only augmented tax collection but also effectively deterred smuggling and illegal activities,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said in the report.

Following its additional powers under Republic Act (RA) No. 12022 or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, the BoC will enforce requirements set by regulatory agencies to curb acts of economic sabotage, Mr. Mogao said.

Under RA 12022, the bureau is empowered to examine under a Letter of Authority corporations or entities suspected of conducting acts of economic sabotage.

The Federation for Free Farmers said however that the government has failed to imprison smugglers and hoarders.

“Currently, the BoC policing its own ranks,” Mr. Mogao said, noting that cases have been filed against staff who may have contributed to failed prosecutions.

“For this year, I think three personnel were dismissed, and cases have been filed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Navotas City Prosecutor recommended the filing of charges in connection with smuggled fuel transported in two fuel tanker vessels.

On Sept. 18, MT Tritrust and MT Mega Ensoleilee were found carrying smuggled fuel valued at P20.35 million.

At the end of August, Customs collections rose 5.66% year on year to P614.4 billion.

The BoC surpassed its P609.592-billion collection goal for the period by 0.85%, it said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz