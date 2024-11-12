REYTECH CONSTRUCTION & Development Corp. (Reytech) targets to turn over the new Landers branch in Vermosa estate in Cavite before the end of the year, the retail builder said on Monday.

“Reytech is scheduled to finish construction and turn over the site in Q4 (fourth quarter) of 2024, marking Landers Vermosa as the first branch of the fastest-growing exclusive membership shopping store in the province of Cavite,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

The Vermosa estate branch is set to be the largest Landers branch in the country, with a store footprint of 1.3 hectares, it added.

Vermosa estate, developed by Ayala Land, Inc., is a 700-hectare growth center in Cavite.

This is also the retail builder’s second branch constructed for the exclusive membership shopping store within an Ayala Land township, the first being Landers Nuvali in August 2023. It is the fourth branch completed by Reytech as a general contractor.

In July, Reytech handed over Landers Naga, the first branch in the Bicol region.

“The construction of both developments supports the retail chain’s drive to bolster its presence across the country and serve more Filipino consumers with Landers’ global product offerings and best-in-class membership shopping experience,” it said.

For Landers Vermosa, Reytech employed off-site fabrication of both structural and architectural requirements to support faster implementation and reduced cost, the company said.

“For future Landers projects, we plan to use more streamlined and higher end wall paneling systems and introduce the use of pre-engineered building (PEB) materials for the structural requirements of the project coming from Reytech’s partnership with Kirby Systems, a leading global PEB system provider,” said Jay Pantangco, commercial director at Reytech.

“Both will enable us to decrease the duration of the project by more than 75 days and reduce the cost of structural scope of the project by at least 10%,” he added. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz