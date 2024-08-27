THE PANDEMIC has highlighted the need for greener, more open spaces. This is a major reason why property firms now offer bigger spaces, whether for condominium or horizontal developments. These projects are classified as upscale and luxury developments based on total contract prices but are among the best-selling projects in the market post-COVID. We expect developers to continue launching similar projects, but the first movers definitely have an advantage.

Colliers Philippines believes that it is imperative for property firms to take advantage of the rising demand for resort-themed projects across the country. For one, these projects are banking on the revival of the Philippine tourism market, which the Marcos administration continues to aggressively promote. The tourism sector remains one of the major job-generating economic sectors of the Philippines, and the government’s emphasis on the sector will substantially benefit developers catering to local and foreign markets.

Leisure-themed developments also benefit from improving connectivity. Major projects in the Cavite-Laguna-Batangas (Calaba) corridor, for instance, are taking advantage of improving access from Metro Manila to Southern Luzon. Hordes of people visit their favorite destinations in the south during weekends and holidays, and the ease of travel has been facilitated by the completion of major public projects, including those connecting cities from north to south Luzon.

IMPROVING CONNECTIVITY AND LEISURE-ORIENTED PROJECTS

The leisure sector stands to benefit from the new and upcoming infrastructure projects. From the modernization and expansion of airports to the upgrading of roads, particularly those that lead to new and exciting tourism spots, Colliers believes that these joint infrastructure implementation efforts between the government and private sector players should help the government accommodate more international tourists and entice long-haul and high-spending ones, especially now that the Philippines intends to attract 7.7 million foreign visitors this year and 12 million in 2028.

The foreign visitors should eventually be enticed to invest in the country, adding a layer of demand to the already strong upscale and luxury markets.

RISING DEMAND POST-COVID

Developers have been taking advantage of the rising demand for resort or leisure-oriented properties outside Metro Manila. These projects were already popular pre-COVID, but the pandemic only highlighted the need for these leisure-themed residential enclaves. Among the developers with leisure-centric properties outside Metro Manila are Brittany Corp., DMCI Homes, Inc., Rockwell Land, Inc., Megaworld Corp., Ayala Land, Inc., Robinsons Land Corp., Cebu Landmasters, Inc., Torre Lorenzo Development Corp., AboitizLand, Inc., Costa del Hamilo, Inc., Landco, Inc., and Damosa Land, Inc., with projects located in Cebu, Davao, Bohol, Palawan, Cavite, and Batangas. These projects remain popular, and Colliers encourages developers to further assess launching similar projects.

COLLIERS SURVEY RESULTS POINT TO THRIVING POPULARITY

A recent Colliers webinar poll showed that Palawan was the most preferred destination of our respondents (45%), followed by Boracay (17%) and Cebu (16%). Both Palawan and Boracay have been awarded as the third and fourth best islands to travel to, according to the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024.

Colliers believes that hotel operators should remain active in capturing demand from domestic tourists who are enticed by impulse travel, as well as foreign visitors. Property firms should explore building either hotels or leisure-centric residential enclaves in popular destinations across the Philippines. Among the developers with leisure presence in Palawan are Brittany Corp., Megaworld Corp., Ayala Land, and Sta. Lucia Land.

Meanwhile, among the developers with resort-themed developments in Boracay, Cebu, and Davao are Brittany Corp., Robinsons Land Corp., Rockwell Land, Torre Lorenzo Development Corp., AppleOne Properties, Inc., Ayala Land, Damosa Land, Inc., and Cebu Landmasters.

Colliers believes that the leisure sector will also likely benefit from the new and upcoming public infrastructure projects of the government. The modernization and expansion of airports such as Panglao, Laguindingan, Zamboanga, Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), and the New Manila International Airport, as well as the development of new roads to emerging tourist destinations, will likely entice more long-haul and high-spending tourists. This should also support the Department of Tourism’s goal of attaining 7.7 million foreign arrivals in 2024 and 12 million in 2028.

Results of our Q2 2024 Residential Survey showed that about 28% of our respondents chose beachfront properties as their next residential investment. Developers have been taking advantage of the rising demand for resort or leisure-oriented properties outside Metro Manila. In our view, these projects will likely remain popular, especially among investors looking for greener and more open spaces. Colliers data showed that these projects have take-up rates of between 40% and 100%, with average prices per square meter ranging from P214,000 to as much as P590,000 ($3,800 to $10,500) as of end-2023.

Among the developers offering resort-themed developments are Brittany Corp., Ayala Land, Rockwell Land, Robinsons Land, Torre Lorenzo Development Corp., Sta. Lucia Land, and DMCI Homes, dispersed across Batangas, Cavite, and Cebu. In our view, the recovery of the country’s travel and tourism sector will also likely lift the demand for these projects.

PHL HOSPITALITY AND FOSTERING INCLUSIVE GROWTH

Colliers believes that public-private partnerships should not just focus on infrastructure development. Greater emphasis should also be provided in propping up the tourism sector and in making sure that it benefits all stakeholders — from hotel owners and operators to retailers of souvenir items. Over the past few years, we have seen the expansion and modernization of airports in Clark and Cebu, and there will be more in the pipeline — New Manila International Airport in Bulacan and the rehabilitation and expansion of the existing NAIA. With tourism as one of the major job-generating sectors of the Philippine economy, there’s so much on the line. That’s why greater public and private participation is needed in buoying the sector, ensuring that public projects are completed as scheduled, and promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth across the Philippines.

Further growth of Philippine tourism is a win-win for developers and property investors.

Joey Roi Bondoc is the director and head of Research of Colliers Philippines.

