PHINMA Property Holdings Corp. (PHINMA Properties) said it is developing a P12-billion township in Bacolod City.

The project, named “Saludad,” which means “to say hello” or “to greet,” aims to address the increasing housing demand driven by the city’s booming economy, the company said in an e-mailed statement last week.

“Located at the heart of Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Saludad is a 21-hectare community that will offer residents a distinctive and enhanced living experience that captures the essence of Bacolod’s unique charm and potential,” PHINMA Properties said.

The company recently held the groundbreaking for Saludad. The first phase, starting this year, is set for completion by December 2025, with the second phase beginning in January 2026 and finishing by 2028.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2039, according to Paolo V. Reyes, vice-president and chief township officer.

“As a mixed-use township, it is poised to be a catalyst for local economic development by creating commercial spaces and a retail center that attract investors and entrepreneurs, generating new jobs and opportunities, and cultivating an environment where businesses can flourish. With this, a new central business district can also potentially emerge within Bacolod through the township,”the company said.

The company also noted that the township will include neighborhoods with open spaces, fitness areas, and communal zones for families. It will feature a retail town center and venues for cultural, entertainment, and sporting events to enhance lifestyle and boost economic opportunities in the city.

In the planning of Saludad, PHINMA Properties emphasized Bacolod’s authentic culture and its residents’ appreciation for open spaces and greenery, according to Mr. Reyes.

“What you will visibly see right away would be the first phase at the southern portion of the property that includes the hotel development and commercial lots as well as our mid-rise buildings,” he added.

The township will showcase Modern-Filipino architecture, designed by architectural firm Royal Pineda, he noted.

The company said it collaborated with JEPP Real Estate Co., Inc. on this flagship project, aiming to create a development that aligns with the city’s character and its residents.

“JEPP Corp.’s profound understanding of Bacolod’s local landscape and commitment to the city’s welfare aligns perfectly with our mission to enrich the communities we serve,” said Raphael B. Felix, president and chief executive officer of PHINMA Properties. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera