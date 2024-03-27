SEAOIL has opened a bulk terminal in an economic zone in Zamboanga City, making it the fuel company’s 13th depot in the Philippines.

“As we continue to expand our retail and depot footprint across the country, we strive to make sure that we reach customers in as many areas as possible,” Stephen Yu, Seaoil’s president for commercial business and chief operations officer, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our locations are strategic in the sense that consumers and businesses can easily avail of our products and services,” he added.

The company has invested P822 million for its new terminal storage and berthing facility with a maximum storage capacity of 30.5 million liters of fuel.

Located at the Zamboecozone Authority and Freeport, the company will offer its fuel and lubricant products to both consumers and commercial clients.

The facility is “strategically” located along with three other terminals in Mindanao — Santa Cruz, General Santos, Irasan — which are equipped to receive direct fuel importations, it said.

The 13th depot brings the company’s total fuel capacity to over 440 million liters.

Seaoil said it is also looking into starting more corporate social responsibility projects in the area.

It plans to introduce the Seaoil Foundation’s Tugon sa Gutom program and provide partners with free on-the-job training on tanker safety and marine environmental protection.

“As a top taxpayer in the areas where its depots are present, SEAOIL looks to bring better revenues and raise the collection of regional districts in Zamboanga City,” the company said.

Seaoil currently has 820 stations and 13 terminals nationwide. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera