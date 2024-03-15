MPOWER, the local retail supplier of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), said it has renewed its supply deal with Pioneer Highlands South Condominium Corp. (PHSCC).

“We have a very strong partnership with PHSCC for more than a decade now and remain committed to being part of their growth and success,” Meralco First Vice-President and Head of MPower Redel M. Domingo said in a statement on Thursday.

PHSCC owns and manages Pioneer Highlands South Condominium in Mandaluyong City, a mixed-use condominium comprising Tower 1, its residential tower and Globe Telecom Plaza, its commercial and office tower.

The company was among the first batches of customers that signed up with MPower under the Retail Competition and Open Access implemented in 2013.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera