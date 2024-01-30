ABOITIZ InfraCapital Economic Estates recently launched The Pods at LIMA, 600-bed dormitory for employees of locator companies operating within LIMA Estate.

Several companies operating within the estate have already leased beds at the dormitory, allowing the employees to live near their workplace.

Epson Precision Philippines, Inc. has leased 414 beds, while Furukawa Automotive Systems LIMA Philippines has leased 198 beds.

The company in a statement said it is already planning for the second phase of The Pods, which will have 2,500 beds for locator employees.

“The Pods is more than just bricks and mortar; it embodies our commitment to empower our people by enhancing their living experience and freeing up their precious time and resources. It champions sustainability by signifi-cantly reducing daily commute traffic, extends support to our locators by addressing housing concerns for their employees, and, at its core, aspires to cultivate a thriving community where employees can connect, grow, and thrive,” Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, president of LIMA Land, Inc. and head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.

Amenities include a canteen, mess hall, laundry facilities, and commercial areas. The dormitory also has Wi-Fi access, as well as 24/7 security and property management.

LIMA Estate is an 826-hectare Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered economic zone in Batangas province with over 170 locators. The estate also has 167 retail stores and restaurants, a hotel, a transportation hub, schools, hospitals, churches, and other institutions.