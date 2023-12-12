Ube Express back at Robinsons Galleria

UBE EXPRESS has resumed its point-to-point bus service to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals from Robinsons Galleria.

The Ube Express service gives travelers a convenient, and accessible way to go to the airport.

The UBE Express terminal is located along Robinsons Galleria EDSA driveway. Each bus can accommodate up to 39 passengers and their luggage.

The bus leaves Robinsons Galleria for NAIA Terminal 1,2, 3 or 4 starting at 7 a.m. The bus departs NAIA Terminal 3 to Robinsons Galleria as early as 5:45 a.m.

The P150 fare can be paid through cash or Beep Card.

UBE Express also operates its point-to-point airport services in Robinsons Manila and Robinsons Sta. Rosa Laguna.

Robinsons Manila terminal is located along Midtown driveway beside Arya, while Robinsons Sta. Rosa Laguna terminal is located at the bus bay in front of the mall.

Follow Robinsons Malls Official, Robinsons Galleria and Robinsons Manila social media pages for more information and updates on Ube Express services and dispatch schedules.