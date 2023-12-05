THE National Real Estate Association (NREA) will introduce its new officers at a meeting on Dec. 7.

NREA’s new national president Red J. Rosales will deliver speech outlining his plans and programs for 2024.

Aside from Mr. Rosales, the association’s officers-elect for 2024 include Imelda C. Magtoto, board chair; Ruth Marie Atienza, board vice chair; Ma. Lorena Sales, executive vice-president; Jovi Francis Tupaz, VP-internal; Ador Tolentino, VP-external; Zeny Fruto, VP-chapters; Loudette Carlos, secretary general; Nicole Choa, treasurer; Jeffrey Bongat, auditor; and Christian Mulingbayan, PRO.

Rafael M. Fajardo, board member of the Professional Regulatory Board for Real Estate Services, will be the special guest and resource speaker at the meeting.

The meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Makati Sports Club in Salcedo Village, Makati City.