THE Ascott Limited is set to open premier serviced residence Citadines Bacolod City in 2024.
The Citadines Bacolod City marks The Ascott Limited’s first project in the city.
“As a property managed by The Ascott Limited, Citadines Bacolod City exemplifies our commitment to providing a seamless blend of comfort, convenience, and top-notch service. We are delighted to bring this exceptional brand to Bacolod City and offer travelers a sophisticated stay experience,” Ascott General Manager Philip Barnes said in a statement.
The property’s amenities include an infinity pool with views of Bacolod’s skyline, and a fully equipped fitness center.
The Citadines will have a lobby cafe and bakery called Viennoiserie and Italian, as well as a restaurant Negrense that showcases the unique flavors of Negros Occidental.
The property has a grand ballroom, which would make it an ideal meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions destination in the region.