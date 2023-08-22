SM INVESTMENTS Corp. (SMIC) recently received another international business award.

In a statement, SMIC said it was given the Stevie Award as the bronze winner for the best annual report — privately-owned companies category in the 20th Annual International Business Awards.

“We are pleased to receive this award for our 2022 Integrated Report that reflects how we continue to serve communities. We are mindful that with transparent reporting, we can demonstrate that our business performance and sustainability efforts continue to create value for all our stakeholders,” Frederic C. DyBuncio, SMIC president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program.

“The report encompasses a good survey and gives a great overview on the Philippine economy,” the judges said.

SMIC is a leading Philippine conglomerate with businesses in retail, banking, and property.