A SERVICED residences development and a hip, co-living concept, both managed by The Ascott Limited (Ascott) Philippines, are set to open in Manila at the end of June.

The Torre Lorenzo Malate (TLM) development will host The Suites and lyf which will cater to the evolving needs of students, young professionals, and travelers in the lively Malate district, according to the Ascott management.

“It will have the community feel of lyf at the same time The Suites will have part of the energy and the community but with space and privacy. These two together will make a nice ecosystem within the building, a melting pot of culture and demographics,” Philip Barnes, country general manager of Ascott in the Philippines, said.

The Suites at TLM offers 168 serviced apartments, ranging from studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

On the other hand, lyf Malate Manila is a co-living property with 202 rooms. Ascott developed the lyf brand, which stands for “live your freedom,” that combines apartments with social spaces to create a sense of community.

Both The Suites at TLM and lyf Malate are set to open on June 30.

Mr. Barnes said students and young professionals, who are the main market of their partner Torre Lorenzo Development Corp.’s developments in the area, can opt for either luxury or fun.

Either way, they’re in for a comfortable experience, with The Suites residents sure of safety and security and the lyf travelers able to network and socialize, he said in a June 21 virtual conversation.

Since TLM is located in the heart of Malate, Ascott expects The Suites and lyf to cater to a healthy mix of students, professionals, and tourists.

“Yes, there are hotels and condominiums there (in Malate), but no melting pot of short-stay and long-stay with both corporate and leisure amenities,” Mr. Barnes said.

Joyce Pascual-Agsaway, lyf’s residence manager, told BusinessWorld that techno-savvy startup entrepreneurs who want to work and play in communal spaces will have everything they need in the lyf property.

The “Connect” coworking space and lounge, “Nook” private working spaces, and “Collab & Meet” meeting rooms have a youthful, productive atmosphere while the “Burn” social gym, “Bond” social kitchen, and “Hang Out” rooftop will be more chill and dynamic.

“These spaces are not just visually appealing, but also designed for guests to enjoy socialization and community-building,” she said.

The lyf brand will also be coming to Cebu City later this year.

“We adapt local culture in our properties, which is why we have a beautiful articulation of old Manila homes in The Suites and vibrant color of Manila streets in lyf. We’ll do the same for Cebu,” said Mr. Barnes.

Ascott is the lodging business unit of Singapore-based real estate developer CapitaLand Limited. — Brontë H. Lacsamana