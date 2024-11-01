October 2024 albums to check out

1 of 5

NOW that we are well into the fourth quarter of 2024, a lot of interesting music has come out from different corners of the world. October in particular was a strong month for new releases.

Here is a quick rundown of some albums and singles you can check out that dropped in October 2024.

WINGS — thủy

thủy (stylized all lowercase), is the mononym of Thuy Thi Thu Tran, a Vietnamese-American singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, California.

As an independent artist, her music has mainly lived in the Bay Area indie pop niche since she first started in 2015. While she has had a gradual rise in popularity in the 2020s, last year saw her reach peak virality when the 2022 hit “girls like me don’t cry” trended on TikTok.

Her third album so far, wings, came out on Oct. 4. It’s a solid showing from thủy, with songs ranging from catchy R&B to dreamlike, moody pop tracks. It’s the type of album to put on in the background on a chill rest day.

Songs to pay attention to are “whatcha gotta say,” where her sultry voice complements featured rapper Blxst’s upbeat verses; “hair down,” a fast-paced yet soulful take on the urge to let go; and “cloud 11,” a sweet and yearning-filled danceable track.

KIZAO — MILLENNIUM PARADE, RAUW ALEJANDRO, TAINY

A FASCINATING single that’s worth a listen is “KIZAO,” (stylized in capitals) made by Japanese music collective MILLENNIUM PARADE (MP) in collaboration with a Puerto Rican duo — singer Rauw Alejandro and producer Tainy.

It is definitely an acquired taste given the music sensibilities of the artists involved. MP, led by J-pop musician Daiki Tsuneta, veers toward rich sound production that is distinctly Japanese, while Mr. Alejandro and Tainy contribute festive Latin American beats and musical style.

In “KIZAO,” the cross-cultural effects are clear. It makes you bob your head, though you have no idea what the lyrics are saying nor why the instrumental traverses epic electronic heights. Those curious enough to check out the music video will also discover MP’s confusing yet intoxicating signature for every song — a hyper futuristic animated narrative that gives the music life.

For most, “KIZAO” may be unusual and unique, but those open to its experimentations will find it somehow very catchy.

APT. — ROSÉ, BRUNO MARS

ANOTHER cross-cultural single that also came out on Oct. 18 is “APT.” This one may not need an introduction as it immediately soared to the top of the charts, became a viral sensation, and gained massive playability globally upon its release. The musicians at its center are superstars: K-pop group BLACKPINK member Rosé, and American hitmaker Bruno Mars.

“APT.” is short for “apartment,” sung in its Korean pronunciation, “apateu” despite the track being otherwise fully in English. The word also refers to a popular Korean drinking game.

Make no mistake, though; this is not a K-pop track. Bruno Mars’ magic touch as producer and featured singer elevated it into a timeless Western pop hit. People with zero inclination towards K-pop gravitate towards “APT.”, with the upbeat rhythm and Rosé channeling 2000s pop-punk icons Avril Lavigne and The Ting Tings making its appeal universal.

Beware: people who’ve listened to “APT.” and liked it are bound to repeat it again and again.

CHROMAKOPIA — TYLER, THE CREATOR

AMERICAN RAPPER and producer Tyler, The Creator has made quite an impact on alternative hip-hop from the 2010s up to present day. His seventh album, CHROMAKOPIA (stylized in capitals), released on Oct. 28, continues to show just why he is so influential. Here, it does so by calling back to styles he’s dabbled in before.

“St. Chroma,” featuring his frequent collaborator Daniel Caesar, is a great opening track. It features Tyler’s hushed voice spitting bars alongside Mr. Caesar’s soulful voice, plus a strong bass that later descends into madness.

Other tracks that provide an awesome sonic experience are “Noid,” the powerful lead single that blends rock instrumentals with a Zambian sample-backed rap about how cultish fame leads to paranoia; and “Take Your Mask Off,” carried by piano and synths as Tyler sings of self-discovery and hope.

An honorable mention goes to “Darling, I,” a tonal stand-out as it takes on the theme of love and sexuality in a soft and optimistic way.

TYPE THE WAY YOU TALK — BLUEBURN

TAIWANESE alternative pop band Blueburn blessed the month with their debut album, which compiled a few of the singles they released since they started in 2020. Though not exceedingly unique, a sound harkening back to ’90s rock mixed with modern bedroom pop makes Blueburn a pleasant listen.

Dropped on Oct. 29, Type The Way You Talk serves as a decent calling card for the relatively new band. The first track, “Cam Girl,” has lyrics all in English that speak of feelings of attraction in a digital age, followed up by “Saw You On Tinder,” this time with Mandarin lyrics but a fun, upbeat tune to dance to.

“Things I Couldn’t Tell You” carries over the confessional-type singing and steady soft rock beats and guitars while the final track “Mr. Peanutbutter” is an earnest and beautifully sung indie dream pop tune worth replaying.

Blueburn is new, raw, and naive in its style and execution, but an endearing comfort artist to have, and this album is proof of it. — Brontë H. Lacsamana