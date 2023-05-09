By Brontë H. Lacsamana, Reporter

A WALKABLE, mixed-use development is set to open in the Bay Area before the end of the year, according to its developer D.M. Wenceslao and Associates, Inc. (DMW).

Parqal, located in the 107.5-hectare Aseana City in Parañaque, is a nine-building development that will feature retail stores, offices, and al fresco dining surrounding a linear, open space park at the center.

Due to proximity to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Parqal will only have four storeys with a total gross floor area of 78,000 square meters. The two lower storeys are retail spaces while the two upper ones will have offices.

Delfin Angelo C. Wenceslao, DMW chief executive officer, said the company started off developing the reclaimed area along Manila Bay just to “fill up the hole.”

“Once we got to it, [my father] wanted to ensure that he was building a city for the next generation,” he said.

At a May 4 briefing, Mr. Wenceslao said that Parqal will exemplify what a “community-focused development” is. Parqal is one of DMW’s over 140 construction projects since 1965.

The Philippine Green Building Council awarded the project a five-star Berde rating for its sustainable features like climate-proofing, in the form of a sunroof that will keep people from scorching heat or heavy rains, and energy-efficient lighting, air flow, and irrigation systems.

Mr. Wenceslao said DMW’s goal for the entire Aseana City is for Filipinos to have easy access to public transportation and proximity to key establishments.

Aside from Parqal, DMW has filled the Bay Area with four offices (Aseana 1, 2, 3, and 8912 Asean Avenue), two residential buildings (Pixel Residences and Midpark Towers), and a church.

This is in addition to various non-DMW properties that have already shaped the city, like Ayala Malls Manila Bay, City of Dreams, Okada Manila, and government offices like the Department of Foreign Affairs.

There are plans to have a St. Luke’s Medical Center, Landers Superstore, and schools in Aseana City.

Retail tenants are expected to move in Parqal by August or September 2023.