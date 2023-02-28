FILINVEST Land, Inc. (FLI) recently won three golds and a silver at the Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards organized by the Philippine chapter of Paris-based International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI).

FIABCI also named FLI Chief Executive Officer Josephine Gotianun Yap as its first Property Woman of the Year.

“In our industry, collaboration is crucial to the success of any project… Today, sustainability is at the forefront of our developments, and we are grateful that Filinvest excelled in the Sustainable Development category. Being the first Property Woman of the Year is also an honor and highlights the importance of inclusivity, another hallmark of our company mission,” Ms. Gotianun Yap, who is also president and CEO of Filinvest Development Corp., said.

Filinvest won gold in the Residential Mid-Rise category for Botanika Nature Residences and in the Sustainable Development category for Filinvest City.

Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILRT) also won gold in the Office Development category and silver in the Sustainable Development category. Axis Tower One, which is one of the office buildings under FILRT, won silver in the Sustainable Development category.

“These awards underscore our unwavering passion for creating sustainable office buildings that champion future-forward initiatives. At FILRT, our expansion plan is rooted in bringing into the portfolio green, high-value assets that attract tenants who share our vision of a real estate future that prioritizes sustainability in all aspects,” Maricel Brion-Lirio, FILRT president and CEO, said.