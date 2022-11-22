INTERNATIONAL Workspace Group (IWG) recently inked a 10-year management agreement with Kyleson, Inc. to open a Regus franchise center in Las Piñas City.

The flexible workspace center, located within the Colours Town Center, will have 195 workstations and 1,200 square meters (sq.m.) of co-working desks, meeting rooms, and private offices. This will be the 26th Regus center in the Philippines.

“Our partnership with Colours Town Center combines our more than 30 years track record in equipping workspaces with the infrastructure and support services with ideal, modern locations to ensure employees experience the benefits of working wherever is most convenient for them without sacrificing productivity, or the benefits of collaboration,” Lars Wittig, IWG country manager, said in a statement.

Mr. Wittig noted worker preferences across Asia Pacific are shifting in favor of hybrid working, and companies that fail to adopt may lose their best workers.

“Adopting flexible working arrangements is crucial to business sustainability and long-term resilience,” he added.

IWG is aiming to expand its locations in the Philippines to 43.

Colours Town Center is located along the corner of Alabang-Zapote Road and Marcos Alvarez Avenue in Las Piñas City.