STA. LUCIA Land, Inc. is developing another masterplanned lakeside community, this time in Victoria, Laguna.

“Even prior to the pandemic, Sta. Lucia has already been creating masterplanned lakeside communities that would enable our residents to live safely, comfortably and conveniently near nature. We have long believed in its healing power, and this prompted us to find innovative ways to bring our homebuyers closer to nature,” Sta. Lucia Land President Exequiel D. Robles said in a statement.

Marbella Lake Residences offers residents a balance of nature and modernity, as well as a sense of serenity and privacy.

The project boasts of a community clubhouse, a sports clubhouse and a “paradise island” complete with a swimming pool.

A man-made lake and Sta. Lucia’s trademark lighthouse can also be found within the development.

“Given the lessons learned during the pandemic, we know by now that open spaces and proximity to nature have become vital aspects that affect one’s quality of life. All the more, we have endeavored to provide residences that could offer these. We don’t just provide the basic amenities and modern conveniences — we give them nature and more,” Mr. Robles said.

Sta. Lucia Land reported a 66% rise in net income to P2.84 billion in 2021, driven by a 24% increase in gross revenues to a record P8.37 billion.

“For year 2021, SLI has continued to grow and strengthen its foundation in select provinces through continuous land banking where the company has had proven and continued success, including new pioneer areas,” SLI said in a stock exchange disclosure in March.