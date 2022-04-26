MEGAWORLD Corp. is looking to generate P1.9 billion in sales from its fourth residential condominium development inside The Upper East township in Bacolod City.

In a statement, Megaworld said it expects to P1.9 billion in sales revenues from the Herald Parksuites, which is scheduled to be completed by 2028.

The 12-storey Herald Parksuites offers 246 “smart home” units that are equipped with wireless smart home system and devices with WiFi router, video intercoms, and a standby power generator for a lighting fixture in the living area.

Studio units are sized up to 24 square meters (sq.m.), while studio with balcony units are up to 31.5 sq.m. There are one-bedroom units with balcony (up to 41 sq.m.), executive one-bedroom with balcony (up to 54 sq.m.), and one-bedroom loft with lanai (up to 78 sq.m.).

The biggest units are the two-bedroom units with balcony (up to 79 sq.m.) and two-bedroom loft with lanai (up to 109 sq.m.). These two-bedroom units will have kitchens with cooktop burners.

For loft-type units, the bedrooms and living rooms will have inverter split-type air-conditioning units.

“Taking inspiration from the posh apartments in New York City’s Upper East Side, this new residential tower will highlight Bacolod’s first ‘smart home’ amenities in a condominium with select loft units in generous layouts,” Jennifer Palmares-Fong, vice-president for sales and marketing forMegaworld Bacolod, said in a statement.

Herald Parksuites will have a central amenity floor that connects to the amenity floor of the adjacent tower, Two Regis. Amenities include an adult pool, children’s pool, pool lounge, pool bar, shower rooms, reading nooks, children’s playground, daycare center, and fitness center.

There is also a function room with extended outdoor area, private dining rooms and a game room.

Herald Parksuites will have its own basement parking facility, while the ground floor will have access to a retail arcade.

The tower’s “green” features include low-flow water fixtures, light sensors at hallways, rainwater harvesting and re-use facility, and material recovery facility.

Megaworld launched the first residential tower, One Regis, within The Upper East township in 2018. It was followed by Two Regis in 2019, and One Manhattan in 2020.

The listed property developer reported a 36% rise in net income attributable to equity holders to P13.4 billion in 2021, as revenues jumped by 17% to P50.8 billion. — Cathy Rose A. Garcia