Proof of violations needed vs anti-terror law

PLAINTIFFS who questioned the validity of the country’s anti-terror law must prove actual violations of the Bill of Rights to boost their lawsuit, according to a Supreme Court magistrate.

“This court in a unanimous way has already said that there must be a clear actual case,” Justice Mario Victor F. Leonen told a court hearing on Tuesday.

More than 30 lawsuits have been filed asking the high court to void the law that expanded the country’s law against terror.

“Yes we have fears of any law,” Mr. Leonen said. “Yes, we have fears of any government. It’s understandable.” But the tribunal could only use its review power if certain standards are met, the justice said.

The plaintiffs earlier said the government could use the law that expanded terror crimes in the country to violate human rights and stifle dissent. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas