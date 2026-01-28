Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

For the first time, employees from as many as five generations are working side by side—each bringing distinct expectations, work habits, and communication styles. It’s a dynamic that offers both opportunity and friction.

In this B-Side episode, BusinessWorld talks with Acumen Strategy Consultants—VP for Organization Transformation, Cherry Tantoco-Daniels, and Consulting Project Manager & Consulting Associate, Trizia “Trish” Magalino about how companies can manage a multigenerational workforce to boost productivity and group.

Interview by Beatriz Cruz

Audio editing by Jayson John Marinas

Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side