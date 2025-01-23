According to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), text hijacking cases in the Philippines are alarmingly increasing.

“As of late, there’s a rise in the reports of the data in text hijacking,” DICT Assistant Secretary for Legal Affairs Renato A. Paraiso told BusinessWorld in an interview.

Mr. Paraiso reminded the public that practicing good cybersecurity hygiene and being cautious with links can help people avoid becoming victims of such cybercrimes.

Interview by Almira Louise Martinez

Edited by Jayson John Mariñas

