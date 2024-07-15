Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

The Philippines is one of two countries in the world that does not allow divorce for married couples. On June 10, 2024, however, the Philippine House of Representatives transmitted House Bill No. 9349 – or the approved bill for absolute divorce – to the Senate.

What are the implications of this bill? If passed into law, how will it affect Filipino society?

In this episode, BusinessWorld discusses some of these possibilities with Jemy I. Gatdula, the dean of the University of Asia and the Pacific’s Institute of Law.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Editing by Jayson Mariñas

