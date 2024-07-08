Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

The Philippines outlined renewable energy targets in its National Renewable Energy Program for 2020 to 2040, but what factors need to be in place for the Philippines to reach these targets? Why is flexibility in power generation important?

In this episode, BusinessWorld discuss renewable energy in the Philippine and global contexts with Kari Punnonen, head of energy business of Wärtsilä, a power solutions provider for the marine and energy markets.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Editing by Jayson John D. Marinas

