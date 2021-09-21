PLDT Inc. clinched the Most Outstanding Company in the Philippines award under the Telecommunications Services Sector category of Asiamoney’s 2021 Outstanding Companies Poll.

Over 1,071 fund managers, analysts, bankers and ratings agencies took part in the voting. In total, over 5,787 votes were received for publicly listed companies across 13 markets in Asia.

The largest and fully integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines was lauded for excelling in areas such as financial performance, management team excellence, IR (investor relations) activities, and CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities.

Founded in 1989, Asiamoney is a leading financial magazine in the region, focused on investment and private banking, digitalization of banking, and fintech. The publication is an affiliate of other key capital markets publications from the Euromoney Institutional Investor Group.

Over the years, PLDT has topped Asiamoney’s annual polls in multiple categories. The company has been named as the Philippines’ Best Managed Company and recognized for being the Best in Investor Relations, Financial Management, Corporate Strategy, Stakeholder Value Focus, and Operational Efficiency

