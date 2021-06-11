PLDT Inc. and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. said on Friday that they have signed a deal with the Environment department to launch an initiative to collect electronic waste from cell sites and offices.

The companies will work with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) through the Environment Management Bureau (EMB) Region 3 and its accredited provider JMR Trade and Transport Services to collect discarded phones, tablets, computers, chargers, and device accessories.

Hazardous waste like used lead acid batteries and fiber optic cables will also be collected.

The DENR-EMB Region 3 office will work with various regional offices to back the waste recovery project, and the agency will link PLDT to science researchers.

The partnership is part of PLDT and Smart’s e-Waste Program to encourage recycling discarded electronic devices.

The program is rolling out what the company calls the #SmartPlanet phone recycling bin, which has electronic sensors that can send out Smart e-load in exchange for used phones, chargers, and tablets.

The firm plans to assign bins to its offices in Bacolod, Baguio, Batangas, Bulacan, Cagayan de Oro, Cavite, Cebu, Davao City, Iloilo, Laguna, Metro Manila, and Pampanga by next month.

“With the partnership, PLDT also commits to ramping up environmental awareness and proper disposal of e-waste among its staff, employees, partners and stakeholders,” the company said in a statement Friday.

