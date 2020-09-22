PHL detects 72 new ASF outbreaks; more than 33,000 hogs culled

THE PHILIPPINES reported 72 new outbreaks of the African Swine Fever (ASF), according to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

In its 11th follow-up report to the World Organization for Animal Health, BAI Director Ronnie D. Domingo said that an additional 33,406 hogs were culled due to the new outbreaks.

Libmanan, Camarines Sur accounted for 3,024 of the culled pigs, followed by Sariaya, Quezon with 1,878 animals, and Liliw, Laguna with 1,869.

At the bottom of the table were Echague, Isabela with one culled pig; Aurora, Isabela had two, and Calauan, Laguna had three.

Other areas where ASF was detected include San Antonio, Llanera, Carranglan, San Jose City, Talavera, Science City of Muñoz, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Guimba, Peñaranda, General Tinio, Laur, Talugtug, and Lupao, Nueva Ecija; Asipulo, Ifugao; Bani, Alaminos City, Bugallon, Natividad, Bolinao, Dasol, and Infanta, Pangasinan; Pangil, Nagcarlan, Calamba, and Sta. Cruz, Laguna; and Binangonan, Baras, and Cardona, Rizal; Malvar, Sto. Tomas, Talisay, Laurel, and San Juan, Batangas; Tabuk City in Kalinga; Alfonso and Magallanes, Cavite; Tagudin, Ilocos Sur; Pugo, Agoo, Aringay, and Sudipen, La Union; Sta. Cruz and Masinloc, Zambales; San Mateo, Ramon, Luna, Quezon, Roxas, and Mallig, Isabela; Candelaria, Lopez, Tiaong, Pitogo, Catanauan, Gumaca, Macalelon, General Luna, and San Francisco, Quezon; and Naga City, Pamplona, Milaor, Nabua, Minalabac, Pili, and Bulas, Camarines Sur.

In a virtual briefing Tuesday, Department of Agriculture spokesperson Noel O. Reyes said the current ASF animal death tally was 316,637 hogs since the outbreak started in August 2019.

According to BAI’s report, the outbreaks were caused mainly by the illegal movement of animals and swill feeding.

ASF is a severe and highly contagious hemorrhagic viral disease in pigs that poses no health risks to humans. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









