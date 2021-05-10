PHILPOP returns this year with a digital bootcamp for up-and-coming songwriters and composers.

An initiative of the PhilPop Music Foundation, this year’s bootcamp — called PhilPop 2021 DigiCamp: Music Breaking Borders — will be holding a 14-week program for aspiring participants to learn and hone their skills in the field of songwriting, marketing and branding, recording and arrangement, intellectual property rights, and music appreciation.

“We decided to carry on with the camp because we feel, more than ever, now is the perfect time to reach out to a lot of songwriters who are constrained at home due to the pandemic,” PhilPop Executive Director Dinah Remolacio said in a statement.

“Artists are becoming more productive and creative at home, and we believe that the digital sphere will enable PhilPop to reach these special groups of people who want to further educate themselves and who want to be mentored in pursuing their dreams,” she added.

PhilPop Program and Marketing Manager Gab Cabangon noted that apart from the technical requirements such as preparing and updating the website for the DigiCamp, PhilPop is also collaborating with some of the program’s coaches and partners in creating a music curriculum and program suited to a virtual environment. The curriculum will include pre-recorded lectures, and online brainstorming exercises.

This year’s coaches, mentors, speakers, and consultants include composer and National Artist Ryan Cayabyab, Noel Cabangon, Thyro Alfaro, Marlon Barnuevo, Trina Belamide, Jungee Marcelo, and Ben&Ben’s Paolo and Miguel Guico.

“The DigiCamp this year will also include benefits such as music production and music release opportunities for fellows who participate in this program. Lastly, there’s going to be a lot more concrete outputs that will be expected from the songwriters who will apply for this program,” Mr. Cabangon said in a statement.

To join the PhilPop 2021 DigiCamp: Music Breaking Borders, register at PhilPop’s official site. The application period ends on June 25.

The songwriting bootcamp is open to all Filipino citizens who will be 16 years old and above before June 9. The applicant must have a Smart mobile number for log-in purposes and special announcements, and must have sufficient wi-fi capabilities for all online activities. Basic music and songwriting knowledge is a must.