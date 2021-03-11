Philippines SMBs Score Lowest in APAC for Work from Home Preparedness

This, and other SMB technology insights revealed in IDC Survey Commissioned by ASUS

ASUS revealed that only 60% of Philippine businesses believed they were ready for the work from home (WFH) requirement brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the lowestacross the Asia/Pacific markets sampled.

82% of employers stated they believed they already offered a WFH policy; however,only 66% of employees agreed that such a policy was in existence; and only 59% of business owners are actively supporting WFH.

These findings, among other interesting strategic insights to SMB technology use and how COVID-19 has affected related decisions, were revealed in an ASUS-commissioned, independent survey conducted by leading technology research firm, IDC.

Survey Methodology

The “IDC Asia/Pacific Laptops and Workspace Trends Survey 2020” was conducted in mid-2020 in 10 countries across Asia Pacific, including Philippines.The survey sought to discover the challenges of remote working and the impact on SMBs’ provisioning of laptops and other work devices and involved 2,018 respondents acrossAsiaPacific, split equallybetween employers(IT decision makers) andemployees who uselaptops for work.

Asia Pacific SMBs Not Ready for Long-Term Remote Working Arrangements

At the Asia Pacific level, the survey reveals that businesses are not attuned to the “work-anywhere” trend brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. On average, only 28%of business owners in Asia Pacific expect employees to continue working remotely post COVID-19, with almost40% anticipating a return to office.This short-term focus highlights the challenges that remote working entails – particularly around security,operational, collaboration / /communication, and productivity issues. But this also means that businesses arenot supporting their employees fully with the right devices for a prolonged work from home (WFH). IDC stated that this short-termorientation will have a significant impact on the devices that are being purchased now and in future, witha profound, negative effect on employee productivity

Key Filipino Findings

For the Philippinesin particular, the survey found that prior to the pandemic, the market had a strong office-based culture. WithCOVID-19, WFH is likely to leave a deeper imprint in the Philippines than many other marketsdue to the need and desire to continue with remote working. However, infrastructure-relatedchallenges unique to the Philippines like poorer-than-APAC-average-connectivity is a key obstacle.

Other key Filipino SMB findings from the survey include:

66% of SMBs cited reliable network connectivity as a concern whensupporting remote working.

Most businesses only refresh their laptops 3 years or longer. This means they are stuck witholder models which actually increase business costs.

A large majority of 80% of Filipino SMBs provide their employees standard devices

This contrasts with 68% of employees wanting to have a say in theallotment of their devices

The Philippine market is among the top three in APAC that has a heavy focus on smartphones. Forward-thinking organizations are already planning to make additional technology investmentsin the next 24 months – 71% of businesses plan to increase their laptop investments by 2022.

Two-thirds, or 66%, of business owners surveyed in the Philippines are considering procuringlaptop/desktop under a lease model, marginally lower than the Asia/Pacific average of 70%.

79% of organizations in the Philippines use a laptop for web conferencing with a built-in camera and microphone, ascompared to 74% in Asia/Pacific.

IDC Advice

Considering the survey findings, IDC recommends that equipping employees with the latest devices that can support both a remote and hybridwork environment will have a significant impact not only on employee productivity andexperience, but also will provide a competitive edge to organizations to attract and retaintalent. To effectively transition to a hybrid work model and keep pace with remote workingrequirements, IDC recommends the following:

Ensure employees have the right tools to do their job – Doing away with a one-size-fits-all strategy and adopting a more personalized approach to computing by offering employees the laptop of their choice, or based on computing needs, will help improveproductivity and efficiency. Refresh laptops faster for better employee experience – Shorten refresh cycles oflaptops to keep in step with workforce requirements, as well as boost employee productivity and efficiency Include laptops in as-a-service agreements – Give employees their choice in devices and move away from inflexible standardization policies. As-a-service model can also provide easy accessto features previously found only in enterprise-grade, custom-developed devices.

ASUS Means Business

Link to Survey

• For further details, download the full IDC Info Brief here: Https://bit.ly/ASUS-IDC-APAC-SURVEY (case sensitive) • We welcome media to report on any other finding that is of interest.