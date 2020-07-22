PFL sets up meeting with Global FC to thresh out issues lodged vs the club

THE Philippines Football League (PFL) is set to meet officials of Global FC on Thursday to discuss recent issues being lodged against the football club.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), which oversees the affairs of the PFL, said league commissioner, Coco Torre, will meet Global FC management to shed light on various allegations, including unpaid salaries of players and staff.

Recently, Global was spotlighted for allegedly being remiss on its financial obligations since the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic started in the country.

English player John Cofie took the club to task on a social media post, claiming that Global failed to honor its contract obligations to him, particularly his signing fee and six months’ worth of salary which he has yet to receive.

Mr. Cofie’s complaint followed that of Bacolod-based graphic artist Saya Jaruda, who called out Global for its failure to pay him for the work he has done for the club.

Mr. Jaruda took to Facebook to vent his complaint, saying the club has not paid him for his services despite using his works on its various social media platforms since February.

As early as two years ago, Global players, including the likes of Anton del Rosario and Milan Nokolic , had already complained of unpaid wages during the time the club was transitioning to a new management.

Looking to be on top of the situation, the PFF and the PFL have arranged a meeting with Global to get to the bottom of things and address the issues accordingly.

“Players’ welfare is important to the growth of a professional club and of the league,” said PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes in the statement. “The club must address the issues raised.”

For Mr. Torre, it is important for the club to come clean and lay its plans moving forward, saying, “Our aim is to ascertain the current situation of the club and discuss with club management the actions they are taking.”

In a statement posted on Facebook also Tuesday, Global confirmed the scheduled meeting and it is readiness to answer the issues just as it reaffirmed its commitment to participate in the 2020 season of the PFL, with “an eye on challenging for trophies.”

Global is one of the initial eight licensed clubs of the PFL and has been competing in the league for the past three seasons. Its best finish was a runner-up finish in 2017. The club also represented the country internationally in the AFC Cup in 2017 and 2018 and the Singapore Cup in 2017 where it finished as runner-up. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









