PeSO gets approval of POC as an associate member

The local esports community has enhanced its structure when the Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO) recently got the nod to operate as the official national sports association for the sport.

In an announcement released on Tuesday, PeSO said its application for Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) accreditation had been approved and that it is excited and determined to perform its tasks geared towards advancing the gains of esports in the Philippines.

Among its tasks would include organizing events, promulgation of rules of the sport, promotion and growth of the sport via grassroots programs and other activities, and the recruitment of national players and coaches.

“I entrust PeSO on their endeavors of uplifting the Philippines through esports globally. And I congratulate them on being an associate member of the Philippine Olympic Committee!” said POC Chairman Stephen Hontiveros.

PeSO, which is composed of the largest and most credible esports companies and personalities in the country, including those from the Esports National Association of the Philippines, seeks to build on the long-standing experience in esports of its members, channelling it to a collective push.

The organization is backed by Smart Communications and features the likes of Bren Esports, Gariath Concepts, Mineski Philippines, The Nationals, PlayBook Esports, Tier One Entertainment, TV5, and TNC Holdings in its fold.

PeSO has aWorld Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-approved protocols as mandated by the International Esports Federation (IESF). PeSO has been a member in good standing under the IESF since 2012.

The IESF is the only esports organization in the world that fulfills all criteria set by the Global Association of International Sports Federations.

“We thank the POC for recognizing PeSO as an Associate Member. Our goal is to continue leading the way to bring glory to Philippine esports,” said Jane Jimenez Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

PESO’s first major event for 2020 will be the Philippine Qualifiers for the IESF World Championships to be held in Israel this December.

The search for the newest members of Team Sibol, the Philippine national team, starts this month, the details of which will be announced through the PeSO Facebook Page. TV5 and Cignal will air the Philippines Qualifiers on One Sports and One Sports Plus. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









