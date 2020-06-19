Parokya ni Edgar to take requests during online concert

FILIPINO band Parokya ni Edgar will be holding an online concert on June 19, via Tanduay Rhum’s official Facebook page, at 8 p.m.

Called Isang Tinig with Parokya ni Edgar, the concert will see the 27-year-old band perform their biggest hits and take audience requests.

“At Tanduay, we encourage everyone to have tibay ng loob (resolve) and this event is the embodiment of that. We are staging this concert to help uplift the Filipino spirit during these challenging times and, at the same time, promote online socializing and entertainment so that we can continue to observe social distancing,” Paul Lim, Tanduay senior vice-president for sales and marketing, said in a press release.

Parokya ni Edgar was formed in 1993 and is known for its rock novelty songs and often satirical covers of popular local and foreign songs. They have so far released nine studio albums, with Pogi Years Old from 2016 being its most recent release.

The band is composed of Chito Miranda (lead vocals), Buwi Meneses (bass guitar),

Darius Semaña (lead guitar), Gab Chee Kee (rhythm guitar, vocals), and Dindin Moreno (drums).

Some of their most popular songs include “Buloy” (1996) and Awit Award winning-singles “Don’t Touch My Birdie” (1999) and “This Guy’s In Love With You Pare” (2003) — both songs won in the Best Novelty Recording category. “Mister Suave” (2004) won Record of the Year at the Awit Awards.

The band had previously teamed up with Tanduay for the 2011 Tanduay Rhum Rockfest and Tanduay First Five concert tour.

“Tanduay is a staunch supporter of [Original Pilipino Music] and usually chooses its artists not only because of our history with them but also on how well they connect with their audience. It’s important for us to make our audience smile in these trying times,” Mr. Lim said.

A few quizzes will be held during the Tanduay concert to give the audience a chance to win “special prizes,” and there will also be a tambayan (hang out) segment where the band will share what they have been up to during the quarantine.

The Isang Tinig with Parokya ni Edgar concert will be held on June 16, Friday, 8 p.m., at the Tanduay Rhum Official Facebook page. — Zsarlene B. Chua









