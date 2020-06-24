Para Sa Bagong Bukas: Globe myBusiness strengthens support for local SMEs to adapt to new normal

While the term micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) may suggest that the industry is little in size, they play an important role in the Philippine economy. In 2019, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) noted that it accounted for 99.56% of total businesses in the country and was able to generate 4.9 million new jobs.

“It’s undeniable that MSMEs play a crucial part in today’s society. It allows entrepreneurs to become financially independent and in turn create livelihood to millions of Filipinos across the country. Globe myBusiness is tapping on the power of technology to make sure local MSMEs are digitally equipped and connected amid the new normal brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” shares Celeste Porto, Globe myBusiness Marketing Head.

In accordance with the telco’s overall mission of making families’ dreams come true, businesses flourish, and the nation admired, Globe myBusiness is giving recognition to local MSMEs – the modern-day heroes who play a critical role in the country’s economy this month. The Saludo SMEs campaign aims to honor and pay tribute to these businesses: their passion and successes, contribution to the nation, and now, very timely, their resilience and recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Online Business Consultation Caravan

Globe myBusiness has hosted a series of learning sessions through Globe myBusiness Academy. On June 25, there will be a special edition of the virtual Business Consultation Caravan via Zoom to help MSMEs adjust and navigate through new ways to do business in the new normal. This exclusive caravan will also include one-on-one consultations with industry experts on how to continue their businesses despite the economic downturns brought by COVID 19.

Exclusive product offers for local SMEs

Globe myBusiness will be offering exclusive plans to help SMEs get reconnected and back to business:

The Saludo SMEs Postpaid Broadband Plans allow customers to enjoy higher speeds for the same price. For as low as Php1899 per month, business owners get a speed of up to 50 Mbps vs current speed of 20 Mbps. These plans also come with unlimited data allocations and includes a complimentary modem and a landline with free calls to Globe and TM. Premium Plans start at P2,999 with speed of 15 Mbps vs current speed of 10 Mbps, with a daily data allocation of 50GB. An additional benefit of Premium Plans is access to a myBusiness Expert, a dedicated support in handling account, network, billing and service queries. True Unli Mobile Plans that start at ThePLAN Plus 999 give clients unlimited calls and texts to all networks, unlimited landline, and 8GB of mobile data, to ensure that SMEs remain connected to their suppliers and clients. Moreover, all new mobile plans will have Facebook Ad Creator Credits worth Php1000 which SMEs can use to promote their business on Facebook.

These exclusive Saludo SMEs offers are available until July 31, 2020.

Through these efforts, Globe myBusiness hopes to honor and support MSMEs, including their passions and successes, contribution to the nation, and most importantly, their resilience and recovery to cope with and excel in the new normal.

Stay tuned to the official Facebook page of Globe myBusiness for updates and other activities for Saludo SME.









