OVER A hundred applications for safety seals assessed by the Trade department have been denied due to non-compliance with health protocols, its top official said.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said the agency assesses retail, hardware, and repair shops, while other departments cover sectors like tourism and government.

The safety seal certification program provides establishments stickers for display at their entry points if they comply with the required health safety protocols.

Over a hundred safety seal applications were approved, while 600 are still pending.

Gyms and other indoor non-contact sports venues are now allowed to operate with limited capacity in Metro Manila and its neighboring regions as soon as they have safety seals. Gym inspections are conducted by either the city or municipality.

Mr. Lopez said at the Laging Handa briefing on Friday that denied applications can be reversed once the shops have complied with the rules.

Shop inspections are still ongoing, he said.

Health safety protocols include required screening at shop entrances and the availability of hand washing stations and physical barriers for distancing. — J.P. Ibañez